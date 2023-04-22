The Guardia Civil have arrested the two men who fled following the Friday pursuit of a boat being used by drugs traffickers. They have also now seized 1,200 kilos of hashish that were in 31 packets.

The Friday operation was activated after the Guardia were alerted to a boat heading at high speed to Mallorca from Africa and which was suspected to be transporting drugs. Around 4am, the boat was observed landing in Cala Sa Nau in Felanitx. The bundles of drugs were being loaded onto two jeeps when the three were surprised by the arrival of patrol vehicles.

The boat took off, leaving behind some packets of drugs, containers with petrol and food. The search then started for the boat. This involved Guardia Civil and Maritime Safety Agency boats and a Guardia helicopter. A high-speed chase ended when the boat landed at Cala Gran in Cala d'Or. One of the three was captured. The other two went into hiding but were found and arrested on Saturday morning.