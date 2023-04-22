Calas de Mallorca was developed from the 1960s by a series of private developments. While not unusual on Mallorca's coast, private developments were usually confined and subsequently adopted by town halls, meaning that full services would be provided. In Calas de Mallorca, however, they basically meant the whole of the resort. This created an anomalous and unsatisfactory situation that is only now finally being fully resolved.

At this week's final council meeting before Manacor's May municipal election, the councillor for urban planning, Núria Hinojosa, said that the adoption of the whole of Calas de Mallorca will be a reality before the end of the current administration. She added that the town hall has being working very hard to achieve this and that it is now in the final stretch.

Hinojosa explained that one of eight deeds has yet to be signed. "The mayor has signed seven and the one that remains relates to a company that is being liquidated." This has led to the process slowing down, "but I am in constant contact with the liquidator to sign it, so before the end of this administration the urbanisation of Calas de Mallorca will be received."