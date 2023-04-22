It was recently announced that 1.2 million euros will be spent on improvements in Calas de Mallorca. | Maria Nadal
Manacor22/04/2023 16:38
Calas de Mallorca was developed from the 1960s by a series of private developments. While not unusual on Mallorca's coast, private developments were usually confined and subsequently adopted by town halls, meaning that full services would be provided. In Calas de Mallorca, however, they basically meant the whole of the resort. This created an anomalous and unsatisfactory situation that is only now finally being fully resolved.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.