On Saturday, the body of a man was found by chance in woods in Sant Agustí, Palma. The National Police's homicide squad are in charge of the investigation; he died from a shot to the head.

The deceased is said to have been a resident of Marratxi whose disappearance was reported on Saturday morning.

There is a suggestion that he was a police officer with the Palma force, but this hasn't as yet been confirmed.