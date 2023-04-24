According to the Daily Express Adam Tolley QC found that Raab, who resigned in a hard-hitting letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a dramatic day in Westminister, acted in an "unreasonably and persistently aggressive" way towards Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador to Spain.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the bullying is said to have followed secret proposals to put Spanish boots on the ground in Gibraltar during Brexit talks in 2020. It says that allies of Raab have claimed Elliott went beyond the Cabinet-agreed position to never have Spanish officers permanently stationed in the British overseas territory.

This morning on Sky News, former British minister Jacob Rees-Mogg rounded on the Elliott saying that British ambassador´s needed to have a backbone.

The alleged deal over Gibraltar is said to involve Spanish officials policing the border and the airport so that the "Rock" could remain part of the Schengen Agreement on European free travel.