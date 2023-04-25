Around 4am on Saturday morning, a Palma taxi driver was brutally attacked outside a club on the Son Castelló industrial estate. Speaking on Monday, he said that "it was horrible, horrible". "They kicked me in the head and I thought to myself, that's it, I'm done for."

Bruised, he was back at work on Monday. This was with some trepidation but with the support of all of his colleagues. He believes that he has the two women who had called for the taxi to thank. "If they hadn't been there, I wouldn't now be here. They were two angels."

He explains that as the two got into the taxi, a group of between ten and 15 people left the club. "It was as if the car was a magnet. They jumped on top of it and started hitting it. One of them got on the hood. Despite repeatedly asking to be let out of the alley where I'd parked, the taunting and blocking continued."

What then happened was that he applied some throttle with the car in neutral, hoping that this would disperse them. It didn't. "I remember lying on the ground getting hit and covering my head." It was the two women who managed to get his attackers to stop.

The National Police are looking for seven individuals. Taxi driver colleagues in Palma have meanwhile been critical of doormen at the club who didn't intervene. This said, the incident didn't occur on the premises but on a public road.