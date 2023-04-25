The Guardia Civil have arrested two other men in connection with the drugs operation that resulted in a high-speed chase at sea last Friday. The two, a Spaniard and an Argentine, are accused of having rented the two pick-up vehicles onto which bundles of hashish were to have been loaded at Cala Sa Nau in Felanitx and also with having supplied petrol for the boat.

One of the three drugs runners on the ten metre semi-rigid boat that had come from north Africa was detained in Cala d'Or soon after the boat landed at Cala Gran. The two others were arrested on Saturday. All three appeared in court in Manacor on Monday and were ordered to prison. They didn't have papers on them and maintained that they had relatives in Mallorca and had nothing to do with the unloading of the hashish.

The Guardia report having now recovered 26 packets of hashish from the sea - some 2,000 kilos. These were thrown overboard when the boat was pursued by Guardia Civil and Maritime Safety Agency boats. In addition to the boat and the two vehicles, various satellite communication devices were seized.