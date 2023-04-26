<p>On Tuesday evening, a <strong>dolphin<\/strong> swimming among boats captivated passers-by on Palma's Paseo Mar\u00edtimo.<\/p>\r\n<p>The dolphin appeared around eight o'clock, the second to be filmed close to shore in Mallorca in recent weeks. The first was in Cala Figuera in <strong>Pollensa<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>Sighting dolphins isn't of course uncommon. While it's less common in winter, there have been instances, as was the case in <strong>Palma<\/strong> in January last year. The arrival of spring and of some very good weather makes sightings far more likely.<\/p>
