On Tuesday evening, a dolphin swimming among boats captivated passers-by on Palma's Paseo Marítimo.

The dolphin appeared around eight o'clock, the second to be filmed close to shore in Mallorca in recent weeks. The first was in Cala Figuera in Pollensa.

Sighting dolphins isn't of course uncommon. While it's less common in winter, there have been instances, as was the case in Palma in January last year. The arrival of spring and of some very good weather makes sightings far more likely.