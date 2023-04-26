

Palma, Alicante and Seville are the Spanish cities with the “worst” ratings for street cleaning in the survey carried out by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

According to the organisation’ today, the satisfaction survey was carried out among 6,863 residents of 69 Spanish cities, and in general reflects “mediocre results in two out of three locations and directly bad in one out of three”.

“The data, as a whole, practically replicates those of the survey of four years ago, which confirms the lack of progress in most of the large municipalities,” they warned.

Among the dozen aspects related to urban cleanliness evaluated by those surveyed, the “worst ratings”, according to the OCU, focus on the excessive presence of dog excrement on pavements, dirt around containers, the existence of graffiti and the lack of cleanliness in the suburbs.

In general, the large Mediterranean and southern capitals with a large number of tourists received the lowest scores.

Among the worst were Palma, Alicante and Seville, followed by San Sebastián de los Reyes, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Barcelona and Madrid.

The OCU has asked city councils to increase the frequency of street cleaning, as well as greater control of dog excrement.

They have also urged councils to pay more attention to citizen complaints.