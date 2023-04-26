With echoes of the SOS Turismo campaign during the pandemic, the real estate and construction sectors have launched an SOS Vivienda campaign in the Balearics. While the collapse of tourism because of Covid was arguably the most serious problem that affected citizens of the islands, it is now the case - they are stressing - that housing is the most serious problem.

These two sectors have been saying repeatedly over the past year that the islands need 20,000 new homes at affordable prices to respond to current housing demand. Against the backdrop of Spain's new housing law, they are now calling for political unity to confront this serious problem. In a video to launch SOS Vivienda, there is reference to a twenty-year pact so that political fluctuations do not endanger an established roadmap and in order that housing models "adapted to today's society" can be sought.

The campaign was launched on Wednesday. Coordinated by the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations' construction commission, the three to speak were Oscar Carreras of the commission, Luis Martín of the Proinba association of developers, and Hans Lenz, the president of the ABINI association of national and international real estate agents.

Their messages at the presentation were familiar ones regarding, for example, the increase in the price of housing (up 72% since 2015) and the waiting lists for social housing. The messages in the video are also familiar. It includes a series of recent headlines that highlight the housing crisis. Their proposals are also familiar, e.g. cutting red tape and constructing taller buildings.

In their view, these measures should be accelerated through a housing emergency decree. "An entire generation runs a high risk of being excluded from having their own home in the Balearic Islands if urgent action is not taken with the necessary depth and forcefulness."