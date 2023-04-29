The Guardia Civil are continuing the search for bundles of hashish that were thrown overboard during last week's dramatic pursuit of drugs runners off Cala d'Or. When the search started, the Guardia issued a warning that anyone who came across a bundle and kept it would be charged.

The head of the Guardia Civil's maritime service, Captain Francisco Córdoba, has now reinforced this warning, explaining that two people were arrested earlier this week. "They ended up in jail charged with a crime against public health and are being prosecuted. The message is clear, if someone finds a bundle of drugs and keeps it, they will end up behind bars."

“It is very important that citizens are clear that as soon as they see a bundle of drugs, the first thing they must do is call 062 (the Guardia Civil's emergency number) or 112 and report the finding. It is very important to call first before picking up a bundle. Otherwise, if a patrol intercepts them, they will not be able to claim that they had taken it in order to hand it in."