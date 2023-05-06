The National Police are looking for two hooded men who robbed a villa in Son Vida, Palma on Monday morning, stealing valuables worth around 30,000 euros.
Villa robbery in Palma after occupants go to hospital
On the exclusive Son Vida estate
