The National Police are looking for two hooded men who robbed a villa in Son Vida, Palma on Monday morning, stealing valuables worth around 30,000 euros.

In the early hours of Monday, the two tenants of the villa were taken by ambulance to hospital; the woman had suffered an accident. When they returned, they discovered that a robbery had taken place. The police believe that this was an opportunistic crime, that the two had been intending to break into a different property but had seen the couple leaving and so took advantage of their absence.

Security camera images indicate that the robbery occurred very soon after the ambulance had departed. The images also point to the property having not been properly secured in the haste to get to the hospital; the two didn't need to force their way in.