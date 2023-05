The 61-year-old motorcyclist who caused the death of a cyclist in Pollensa on Friday last week was released on charges by a court in Inca on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was tested for alcohol and drugs in hospital. He and two other cyclists were admitted to hospital following the incident, which resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Polish man, Lesiak Andrzej Zbigniew. He was found to be positive for drugs.

Around 3.15pm last Friday, the motorcyclist lost control on a bend on the MA-10 road between Pollensa and Lluc and crashed into the three cyclists.