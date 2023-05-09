Accident happened on the outskirts of Pollensa. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/05/2023 12:50
The rider of a Harley Davidson motorbike who lost control last Friday on the Serra Tramuntana road, near Pollensa, and crashed into a group of cyclists, killing one of them and slightly injuring two others, has tested positive for drugs. The motorcyclist also suffered some injuries.
