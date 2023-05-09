The rider of a Harley Davidson motorbike who lost control last Friday on the Serra Tramuntana road, near Pollensa, and crashed into a group of cyclists, killing one of them and slightly injuring two others, has tested positive for drugs. The motorcyclist also suffered some injuries.

The accident took place at a quarter past three in the afternoon on a bend in the road. The motorcyclist apparently entered the bend at a high speed and swerved into the opposite lane into the path of a group of Polish cyclists who were on holiday on the island.

One of the Poles suffered critical injuries and was admitted to hospital, where he died.

His two companions were slightly injured and the motorcyclist was also rushed to hospital.

A blood test was carried out and on Tuesday it emerged that he tested positive for drugs he could be charged with involuntary manslaughter.