Palma police have arrested a 24-year-old man for running down and attacking two tourists in the famous "Beer Street" in the popular holiday resort of Arenal.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning when the man, driving at speed, was sounding his car horn and spitting at tourists to get out of the way. Two German tourists shouted back at him so he stopped his vehicle and then proceeded to strike the tourist who fell to the ground. He needed hospital treatment.

The man then boarded his vehicle to speed away but he ran down another German tourist who was nearby.

The man was arrested by police and taken into custody.