The councillor for the Economic Model, Tourism and Employment, Iago Negueruela, together with the mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodriguez Badal, have explained the line of aid that the ministry is launching to improve the taxi service in all the municipalities of the islands during this summer season, so that taxi drivers in all the municipalities that obtain a temporary licence can access a leasing vehicle to be able to provide the service. As he explained, a subsidy of 2,000 euros per month, for a maximum of 4 months, per taxi licence will be granted.

The mayor recalled that in Calvia last Friday, an extraordinary plenary session approved the creation of 25 temporary licences for the municipality, to provide service from June until 30 September 2023, and also explained that the Town Hall will provide an allocation of 30,000 euros (1,200 euros per vehicle) to finance the cost of adaptation for the installation of a temporary taximeter, free/occupied lights, vehicle signage, etc.

The event was also attended by the CEO of OK Mobility, Othman Ktiri, who said that his company will have a sufficient fleet of vehicles to provide the sector with these rentals.