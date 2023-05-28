According to an exit poll by IB3 TV, released as the polling stations close, the centre-right Partido Popular will win today´s local elections but they will fall well short of an overall majority.

The poll by IB3 TV says that the Partido Popular will secure between 21 and 22 MPs in the Balearic parliament, the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) will secure between 17 and 18, the far right Vox Group will have between 7 and 8 MPs, the Majorcan nationalists at Mes, between 4 and 5 and the far left Podemos 4.

30 Members of Parliament is an overall majority so if the poll is correct the Partido Popular could reach this figure if they go into coalition with Vox.