According to an exit poll by IB3 TV, released as the polling stations close, the centre-right Partido Popular will win today´s local elections but they will fall well short of an overall majority.
Conservatives will win Balearic election but fall short of overall majority, says exit poll
Polling stations close at 8p.m.
