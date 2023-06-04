Laura Cáceres, the tax adviser to Real Mallorca players Dominik Greif and Martin Valjent, says that the failure to register their cars and to therefore be issued with Spanish number plates was "a mere procedural error that we are now going to fix".

She adds that the players' "tax problem" with regard to the cars will be sorted out on Monday, stressing that "the two players are very honest", that there was a particular situation that led to the impounding of their cars, and that they always pay taxes in Spain. Greif and Valjent are from Slovakia and have both played international football for their country.

Cáceres accepts that there were some moments of tension when Customs agents informed the players that their cars were going to be impounded. When it was made clear that this was a "fiscal procedure", things calmed down and they let the tow truck take the vehicles.