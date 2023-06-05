Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested on Sunday evening in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on the 26 May.

Another suspected member of the crime group, Jack Kavanagh, 22, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police last Tuesday (30 May) at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

The National Police have arrested a dangerous Irish fugitive and member of the Kinahan gang, a priority target for the UK's NCA (National Crime Agency), in Mallorca for running a firearms trafficking gang.

According to the NCA, the gang supplied handguns and sub-machine guns to criminal organisations.

During the NCA’s investigation in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, several members of the gang were arrested for arms and drug trafficking - numerous small arms, sub-machine guns and a large quantity of ammunition were seized.

The weapons supply group had grown so important, that in just one order it received from a criminal customer, it was asked for 14 guns.

Once the NCA investigation was completed and all the necessary evidence against the fugitive was gathered, he fled to Dubai, where he continued to live his high lifestyle and run the gang’s operations.

After a lengthy investigation, the NCA learnt that the fugitive had recently travelled to Mallorca to secretly meet with his family, so British police tipped off the National Police Fugitive Locator Unit which mounted an investigation and tracked the suspect down on the island.

Further information is expected to be released over the coming days.

They are currently in custody while extradition proceedings continue.

Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency said:

“This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group. Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”