From Friday (June 9) until July 7, the beach in Arenal will be fenced off at 9pm. There will be only one access point and this will be controlled by Llucmajor police.

The reason for this is the arrival of Spanish students on so-called study trips. Llucmajor town hall, the police and the national government's delegation in the Balearics have drawn up a security protocol in an attempt to control the unwanted effects of these holidays. In the case of the beach, the restricted access will prevent drinking parties.

Extra police and Guardia Civil are being drafted in, as the authorities look to try and maintain as much co-existence with the resident population as possible. For years, the student holidays have meant noise, mess and vandalism.

The police have taken to social media in highlighting aspects of municipal ordinance. These include a ban on any form of sound equipment that can have a significant noise impact and a ban on the drinking of alcohol in groups of more than three people in public places such as the beach. The police are stressing that the relevant fines will be imposed for breaches.