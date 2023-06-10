Christy Budnick with others at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices presentation. | Pere Bota
Palma10/06/2023 15:37
On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain presented its expansion strategy for Mallorca, the company's global CEO, Christy Budnick describing Mallorca as a true paradise for the North American market. "It has added value from being a safe destination that has everything to satisfy the demand of our clients and potential investors."
