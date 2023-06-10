On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain presented its expansion strategy for Mallorca, the company's global CEO, Christy Budnick describing Mallorca as a true paradise for the North American market. "It has added value from being a safe destination that has everything to satisfy the demand of our clients and potential investors."

Budnick explained that there is great investor interest in Mallorca's real estate. She said: "This has been helped over the past year by the launch of United Airlines direct flights from New York-Newark to Mallorca."

The company is part of the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, of which Warren Buffett is chairman. Its involvement with the Spanish market began in 2019 through an alliance with Spanish real-estate company Larvia.

Christy Budnick is in the top 20 of the Swanepoel Power 200, which ranks the most powerful and influential executives in the US residential real-estate brokerage industry.