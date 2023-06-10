The petrol stations on the Avenidas and at Plaça Progrés are still operating despite the courts having backed a Palma town hall demand that they close.

As well as fines imposed by Palma town hall for failure to cease operation and dismantle the two petrol stations, the owners - Febrer S.A. - face an additional sanction because of leaks at Plaça Progrés (Santa Catalina) and contamination of the subsoil.

The regional environment ministry has demanded urgent action, the leaks having apparently affected an aquifer. The company has presented a restoration plan but this is described as very basic. It would seem that the damaged tank has been repaired but that no attempt has been made to clean up the spilled fuel.

A further sanction is possible as the ministry maintains that the owners did not comply with the obligation to act or report once the leaks were detected from one of the four tanks at the petrol station. Fines for serious infractions can range between 9,000 and 300,000 euros.

To date, the town hall has imposed three fines of 40,000 euros for failure to comply with its demands. Total payment that the company currently faces, excluding what the environment ministry may impose, is in the region of 400,000 euros - the 120,000 euros in fines plus 273,000 euros backdated non-payment of annual charges.

The fifty-year concessions for the petrol stations expired in 2008, while payments to the town hall for occupation of public space haven't in fact been made since 1985. Given this, the town hall has demanded payment in respect of the past four years, which is what regulations allow and is put at 273,000 euros.

As the fines haven't had the desired effect, it will now be up to the incoming administration to decide on what measures could be adopted. One could be eviction by the police.