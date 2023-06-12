Manchester City captain Ilkay Guendogan raises the trophny as the team celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan, in Istanbul, Turkey. | TOLGA BOZOGLU
12/06/2023 11:26
Manchester City players celebrated their unique triple with a massive party on Ibiza. According to reports in the British media Manchester City arrived on Sunday night in Ibiza to celebrate the Champions League they won on Saturday against Inter Milan in Istanbul. They also won the Premier League and FA Cup.
