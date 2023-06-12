Manchester City players celebrated their unique triple with a massive party on Ibiza. According to reports in the British media Manchester City arrived on Sunday night in Ibiza to celebrate the Champions League they won on Saturday against Inter Milan in Istanbul. They also won the Premier League and FA Cup.

All the players travelled in a private jet from Manchester to continue with the celebrations they began at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium they began once the referee blew the final whistle.

The players all left Ibiza this morning and headed back to Manchester where a massive victory parade is planned for this afternoon. The City squad will travel in an open-top bus through the city before a stage show takes place with Pep Guardiola and his players.