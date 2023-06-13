The Britons have been warned about keeping their clothes on when away from the beach, not only in the Balearics, but also Barcelona and Croatia, but it appears the Germans would prefer to let it all hang out on Mallorca.

A residents’ association in Mallorca has complained about a group of female holidaymakers walking along the sea front in Peguera dressed only in a thong bikini.

The “Asociación de Vecinos Llotja-Born” shared a photo on Instagram. It shows three younger women - apparently tourists - strolling along street in the holiday resort leaving very little to the imagination.

Bylaws in the municipality of Calvia, to which Peguera belongs, forbid walking “naked or half-naked” through the streets - the same goes in Palma and Playa de Palma - and in recent years fines have been repeatedly issued in other resorts such as Magalluf, but these do not seem to deter everyone.

Only recently the British Foreign Office urged Britons to make sure they are aware of the laws when on holiday and to comply with them.