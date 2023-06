The Palma city council will be a lame duck authority, according to the far-right Vox party, after they withdrew their support for a coalition with the centre-right Partido Popular. Vox leader on the council, General Fulgencio Coll, said that his councillors would abstein in tomorrow´s vote which would mean that Jaime Martinez will become the new mayor of the city.

However, he painted a rather gloomy picture for the next four years. "The Partido Popular will have 11 councillors but there will be 18 on the opposition benches which will make governing the city very difficult," he said.

It had been expected that Vox would go into coalition with the Partido Popular and form a council with a majority,