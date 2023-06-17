The controversial launch of Uber taxis in Mallorca took another twist this week when a series of photographs did the rounds on social media of what appears to be an Uber taxi badly parked and the driver asleep.

The vehicle in question appears to be parked on a zebra crossing and the driver asleep. Mallorca taxi drivers have vowed to fight the introduction of Uber in Mallorca and they are planning to join forces to fight them.

The verity of the photographs could not be independently confirmed but they added a new twist to the dispute.