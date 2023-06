Two members of the Alcudia police force were taken to hospital on Friday night following an incident involving a drunk driver.

Around twenty past nine, their patrol car was called to an emergency. The lights were flashing and the siren was sounding. On the Calle Pollentia, the driver of the vehicle made a sudden turn and hit the police car, which then struck a tree.

The driver, who was unharmed, tested positive, while the two police officers were taken to hospital. Neither suffered serious injuries.