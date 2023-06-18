Fòrum de la Societat Civil is a grouping that includes environmentalist organisations, an employers federation (Pimem), unions and others. It has published the third part of a report on economic transition in Mallorca and the Balearics and concludes that diversification is not being achieved while dependence on tourism has intensified since the pandemic.

At the Friday presentation of the report, Jaume Garau of the Palma XXI pressure group explained that 48 indicators had been analysed in studying economic, tourism and agricultural transition. Data show that a tourism monoculture in the Balearics, with support from the real-estate sector, has led economic growth and recovery without apparent benefits for other sectors.

Jordi López, president of Mercat Social for economic activity based on ecological and solidarity values, pointed to an increase in foreign purchasing of homes and to a transition that has yet to begin. The economic weight of agriculture and fishing and of the scientific and technological sector has decreased. "It is necessary to contain tourism and the real-estate sector and at the same time increase the weight of minority sectors such as agriculture, industry and science."

Nofre Fullana, technical director of APAEMA, the association for ecological agricultural production, described the agricultural sector as key when it comes to mitigating climate change and making the islands more sustainable.

The forum believed that there is a change at a social level, that the prestige of agriculture is recovering and that society is more committed to local production. An increase in the number of farms is an indicator of this. Even so, much remains to be done.