A 59-year-old Romanian man died at Son Espases Hospital on Sunday following a brutal beating in Arenal.

Around 4.30am, he got into a fight with another Romanian, 40-year-old Constantine D., who was attempting to rob him. He was thrown to the ground and punched and kicked repeatedly, especially in the head. The 40-year-old ran off with stolen items, leaving him on the ground and bleeding profusely.

There were witnesses to the incident, and Constantine D. - who has a police record - was apprehended by Llucmajor police shortly afterwards and handed over to the Guardia Civil. The 59-year-old had meanwhile been rushed to hospital. When officers arrived at Son Espases, they were informed that he had passed away. As well as robbery with violence, Constantine D. was then charged with homicide.