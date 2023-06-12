Some of the world’s finest and largest super yachts and their billionaire owners have visited Mallorca this year with the Bay of Palma and Palma’s marines being popular ports of call.

Probably the most spectacular and unexpected was the arrival of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ new 485 million dollar-plus superyacht Koru her maiden voyage.

She is the tallest sailing yacht in the world with three towering masts that measure more than 230 feet and a crew of 60.

She is also one of the top 25 largest vessels in the world and the biggest to ever leave the Netherlands.

And, Jeff Bezos’s dream cruise round Mallorca and Ibiza ended in a dream engagement.

It was announced that the Amazon boss is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, just days after boarding the Koru in Palma.

But, not to be outdone, Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s superyacht Zen then joined Koru in Palma.

While Zen is a 289-foot vessel, Koru is a larger 417 feet sailing yacht and while Zen can sleep up to 16 guests and accommodate 25 crew and captain, Koru can accommodate up to 36 guests and 56 crew members.

Nevertheless, 700 million dollars of superyachts where in the Bay of Palma last month and there were only two of them!