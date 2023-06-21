These businesses want to see an end to what they consider to be arbitrary application of regulations. This has led to a sense of discrimination between businesses inside the area of Magalluf which is covered by the tourism of excesses law and that which is not.
In Calvia, provisions of the law were specifically adopted by the town hall and added to municipal ordinance which already existed. It is argued that the coexistence ordinance allows the immediate closure of premises based solely on criteria applied by individual police officers. A lawyer engaged in fighting cases of this type says businesspeople have been left facing substantial financial losses because of the excessive powers granted to law enforcement officers.
What has been happening, it is said, is that businesses have been forced to close for a number of days, at the end of which, and after suffering financial losses, agreement is reached with the town hall's activities department that enables them to reopen.
The law, in certain respects, lacks adequate definition, and this has given rise to interpretation by police and inspectors. The most notable case of this has concerned the Stereo Temple club, which was closed because of the objectification of a female dancer. The tourism of excesses law prohibits objectification but doesn't specify what this constitutes. Hence, it is open to interpretation.
Alfonso Robledo of the CAEB restaurants association and Pepe Tirado of the Acotur association of tourist businesses believe that there must be reform of the law and of the way in which sanctions are applied. Tirado argues that there is a violation of the principles of Balearic activities law in that first offences are attracting large fines - 60,000 euros. Businesses are anticipating that up to 30% of their revenue will be for the payment of fines.
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Charles, how short-sighted you are. The youth market (for which Magaluf is a European epicentre) should be encouraged in ANY tourist destination, for a multitude of reasons, including: 1. Much higher per-capita "youth" holiday spending than the family market brings to the local economy. 2. Engenders love for a location (i.e. Mallorca), which frequently lasts a lifetime. A lifetime of re-visits to the island. 3. Extends the season, as most families only travel during the limited period of the school holidays. And anyway, have you actually explored Magaluf recently, or do you just believe what you read? Melia, Nikki Beach, Wave house, and the many other businesses at the upmarket western end of the resort are beginning to transform the area (and perceptions). It's easy to be 'outraged', but it takes a little more time to think through the complexities of any issue.
Magalluf is the black sheep of the Mallorca family. The very name conjures up images of drunken, fighting feral groups of tourists. A place to be avoided unless you are one of those groups. It's an embarrassment that needs swift action to turn around and bring in line with the other resorts on the island. It has no part in 2023 in a modern international destination.