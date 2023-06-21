A 51-year-old German tourist was arrested on Tuesday after attacking another German tourist, aged 45, with a broken glass.

The incident occurred around 3.30am at the Bolero club in Cala Ratjada. There was an argument between the two and the 45-year-old was slashed on the side of the neck.

Medics arrived swiftly and he was taken to Manacor Hospital, where he required a dozen stitches. He was later discharged. Capdepera police had meanwhile arrested the 51-year-old, who had been intercepted by club security personnel. The Guardia Civil are now in charge of the case.