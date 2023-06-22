The parliamentary debate ahead of the investiture of the next president of the Balearics had initially been pencilled in to start on Tuesday next week, June 27. It now looks as if this will be the following Tuesday, July 4.

The delay is a consequence of parliamentary scheduling and procedures, the fiestas for Sant Joan (John the Baptist), which are of particular significance for members of parliament from Menorca, and logistics - getting flights at weekends.

Of greater importance is the fact that the Partido Popular and Vox have yet to arrive at agreement as to how to proceed. Marga Prohens of the PP needs the support of Vox in order to secure investiture as the next president of the Balearics. Parties from the left with sufficient representation in parliament - PSOE and Més per Mallorca - could in theory abstain and facilitate a Prohens presidency, but both have completely ruled this out. It is therefore down to agreement with Vox and their demands.

The national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, said on Wednesday that the party being part of a coalition government was not an "indispensable requirement" and so therefore suggested that he would be willing to permit the PP to govern in minority and on their own. However, he added that he didn't trust the PP to stick to policy agreements, with language remaining a matter of great concern to him. Vox want to ensure that there is no more Catalan "imposition" in education and other spheres of Balearic life.

The chances continue to be that the two parties will arrive at agreement for the PP to be the sole party of government and for the investiture of Marga Prohens. This would be with a Vox abstention and quite possibly on July 7.

Meanwhile, there is an acting government and an acting Balearic president who isn't Francina Armengol. She has had to step down because she has been named as number one candidate for the election to Congress on July 23 by PSOE in the Balearics. Mae de la Concha of Podemos is the acting president, this having come about because she is the oldest member of the cabinet.