A 22-year-old Briton died in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, today after falling from the third floor of a hotel according to the Guardia Civil.

The young man was in the hotel room with a friend and, for the moment, the causes of the fall are unknown.

According to the SAMU 061 emergency service they received a call at 11.00 and paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save the tourist’s life.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the incident.