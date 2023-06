On Friday night, Alcudia police went to the aid of a man who had fallen off a bicycle on the C. Pollentia near to the Can Fumat roundabout.

He hadn't suffered serious injury, but he was drunk. He was tested and found to be well over the limit.

The police established that he had a previous record and that the bicycle had been stolen. Valued at 260 euros, the police are asking the owner to take the necessary documentation to the police station in order to reclaim it.

He was fined 1,000 euros for an offence against road safety.