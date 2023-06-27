Security camera images of an incident at an Arenal club in the early hours of Saturday morning show one of the doormen repeatedly strike a tourist with a golf club.

The previous report of this incident stated that security at the club had responded to complaints that the tourist was bothering and groping other customers. The version of events as given by the tourist, described as a 30-year-old Dutch footballer, contradicts this. He says that he accidentally bumped into another customer, that an argument ensued and that security then waded in with their fists.

One of the members of security, 36-year-old Romanian Ionut V.C., took a golf club and struck the Dutchman several times. It is said that prior to this he had been hitting other tourists.

The camera images show that the Dutchman is hit with the club and then punches the doorman, who falls to the ground before continuing his assault. Teammates come to the aid of the Dutchman.

Police investigations suggest that the Romanian is associated with a biker gang that has recently become established in Mallorca.