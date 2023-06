Around 6am on Tuesday, an event for the Sant Pere Fiestas in Esporles ended with a fight among a number of youths in the centre of the village.

The fight was between residents of Esporles and a group said to have been of South American origin from out of town. Five people were injured, none of them seriously. Some had suffered cuts to arms, as knives were involved. Two arrests were made.

There are two differing explanations as to the cause of the fight. One is that a local youth was attacked and others went to his aid. The other is that members of a gang had gone looking for a resident because of a drugs-related matter.