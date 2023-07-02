The Guardia Civil are investigating an incident that occurred in Puerto Soller in the early hours of Saturday when three men - aged 18 to 23 - were attacked by a group of some thirty youths.

The three, not residents of Soller, were in the port for a night event for the Sant Pere Fiestas. They were on the beach when they saw some of the group, all said to be local, harassing a boy of 13 or 14. They told them to stop, which led to an argument, to more people joining the group and to one of them being attacked.

They managed to run off and notify local police officers. By this time, the group had disappeared and the police were unable to locate them. When the three were preparing to leave Soller, around ten of the group were waiting for them.

The three all suffered injuries and needed medical treatment. One of them remains in Son Espases Hospital because of the seriousness of the injuries.

The attack included the use of a bottle. Statements given to the Guardia Civil suggest that the youth with the bottle is the son of a police officer and that his brother was with him. This has not been confirmed.