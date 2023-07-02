Around midnight on Saturday, a fight broke out at the fiestas in the S'Aranjassa district of Palma.

Some youths from Es Pil-larí were street drinking on the outskirts of S'Aranjassa. They went to the square where they started to attack some others from Arenal. Most of them were underage. Palma police moved in and managed to calm things down.

However, around 3am the confrontation flared up again. The two groups were joined by youths from La Soledad, Son Gotleu and El Molinar, and the consequence was a brawl involving around 100 people.

The National Police are in charge of investigations and have identified the leader of one of the groups.