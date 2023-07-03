At the height of summer, fruit shops and markets are flooded with a colourful variety of seasonal fruits. July brings an abundance of flavours and nutrients in its star fruits: apricots, cherries, watermelon, melon and peaches. Eating them at the right time not only offers superior taste, but also guarantees maximum freshness and nutritional quality.
A fruity July on Mallorca with the best of the best
Some great fruits now available in local markets and stores
The fruit with inner beauties
