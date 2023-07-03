At the height of summer, fruit shops and markets are flooded with a colourful variety of seasonal fruits. July brings an abundance of flavours and nutrients in its star fruits: apricots, cherries, watermelon, melon and peaches. Eating them at the right time not only offers superior taste, but also guarantees maximum freshness and nutritional quality.

Apricots

Apricots, with their velvety skin and sweet, slightly tart taste, are a summer delight. This seasonal fruit is rich in vitamins A and C and is an excellent source of fibre. Their antioxidant content contributes to skin and eye health and can help boost the immune system.

Cherries

Cherries are little jewels of July. They bring a dose of sweetness combined with a hint of tartness. They are famous for their antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory properties. They are also a source of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep.

Watermelon

Nothing says "summer" more than a juicy slice of watermelon. This fruit, which is 90% water, is perfect for hydration on hot days. It is also rich in vitamin C and lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that contributes to heart and skin health.

Melon

Melon is another seasonal favourite. With its refreshing taste and high water and fibre content, it is perfect for keeping hydrated and aiding digestion. Plus, its high vitamin A content supports eye health.

Peach

Finally, peaches are an essential July fruit. It is delicious and juicy, and its natural sweetness makes it a perfect dessert for summer days. In addition, peaches are rich in vitamins A and C, and their antioxidant content can contribute to a healthy skin and immune system.

In short, July brings us a rich variety of fruits that are not only delicious, but also very healthy. By including them in your diet, you will make the most of their nutrients and support your health while enjoying the freshest and tastiest flavours of summer.