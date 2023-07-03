The leader of the Partido Popular and the new president of the Balearics, Marga Prohens, repeated today what she has told the Bulletin in the past, that the next regional government “will not tell people how they have to live or impose lifestyles”.
New Balearic President vows “not tell people how they have to live, nor will we impose lifestyles”
Marga Prohens will be sworn in as president this week
Partido Popular and Vox reach agreement for Balearic government
“The Partido Popular doesn’t believe in people making lifestyle choices by fear”
Also in News
- Irish tourist arrested in Mallorca for child neglect
- The red Zara midi dress, a safe and elegant bet for summer events
- Some thoughts about living in Mallorca which have caused a social media sensation
- Monday's weather in Mallorca - "Heat episode" forecast for later this week
- Mallorca more dependent on summer tourism than ever
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.