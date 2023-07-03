The leader of the Partido Popular and the new president of the Balearics, Marga Prohens, repeated today what she has told the Bulletin in the past, that the next regional government “will not tell people how they have to live or impose lifestyles”.

During her investiture speech, which began this morning, Prohens said that “a new form of politics will begin in the Balearics.”

In her first speech, Prohens defended the agreement with Vox and the “generous effort” to leave out the differences between the two parties and Prohens pledged to apply the PP’s programme.

“I am here to keep my word and form a government on my own”, she added.

“We will apply our government programme and the measures agreed with Vox in the agreement reached,” she said.

Prohens referred to the “existing differences” with Vox and the fact that “it is obvious” that there are issues on which both parties think differently.

But, Prohens thanked Vox for the talks, the joint work, the “discretion” and “respect” for the voters, and the abstention agreement that will make the change of government possible.

“I am here to keep my word and to form a stable and solitary government, with the freedom to appoint the best people at all levels of the regional administration, prioritising talent and ability,” she said.

She said she is “not afraid” of governing alone and has referred to other precedents of a minority government, such as the first autonomous government formed 40 years ago.