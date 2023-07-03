Friends and family of 14-year-old Laura Ekman have made an appeal through social media networks so that they can recover one of the two cochlear implants that were stolen from her last Saturday on the beach next to the yacht club in Arenal.

"Laura set out to enjoy an afternoon on the beach with her friends. She is a responsible girl," said her mother, Jessika. One of the implants was recovered within hours but the second is still missing.

The concerned mother explains that the two implants that Laura must have in order to hear properly were stolen from her bag but not her mobile phone or her purse. "They only took a little pink bag with the two implants," says Jessika, who notes that a short time later, a street vendor found one of the two devices on the beach and brought it to the attention of the local police.

"These devices are provided by the Social Security and it is a slow process..." says Jessika.