Friends and family of 14-year-old Laura Ekman have made an appeal through social media networks so that they can recover one of the two cochlear implants that were stolen from her last Saturday on the beach next to the yacht club in Arenal.
Help wanted in search for stolen hearing aid in Arenal
One has already been recovered
