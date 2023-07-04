A 35-year-old British man died this morning in the Ibizan municipality of Sant Antoni de Portmany after falling from a second floor.

According to the SAMU 061 emergency service, the incident took place at around 03.20.

The ambulance service was called after the unconscious man was found lying on the ground.

An Advanced Life Support ambulance was deployed to the scene but on arrival was only able to confirm that the Briton was sadly dead.

The Guardia Civil have confirmed that the causes of the incident are being investigated.

Last month, a 22-year-old Briton died in Sant Antoni after falling from the third floor of a hotel according to the Guardia Civil.

The young man was in the hotel room with a friend and, for the moment, the causes of the fall are unknown.According to the SAMU 061 emergency service they received a call at 11.00 and paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save the tourist’s life.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the incident.