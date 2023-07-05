The new administration at Palma town hall wants to see certain changes to the work for redesigning the Paseo Marítimo. As was highlighted in the Partido Popular election campaign, these would include three underground car parks.

The councillor for urban planning, Óscar Fidalgo, argues that the project lacked ambition. Car parks are one change being proposed, given that over 1,000 parking spaces will be eliminated. He says: "We are open to negotiating changes that improve the project."

He acknowledges that paralysing the project would be "a worse remedy than the disease". "The important thing is that the work is carried out and that the least possible inconvenience is caused to residents and businesses."

The project comes under the Balearic Ports Authority. There has yet been no meeting with the ports authority, but one is expected to be held shortly.

All work is scheduled to be completed by October 2024.