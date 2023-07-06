Susanna Sciacovelli will be the Council of Mallorca's new councillor for tourism. Between 2007 and 2010, she was managing director of the Balearic government's tourism agency, ATB, which was renamed Ibatur (the Balearic tourism institute).

She has most recently been the director for institutional relations for the El Corte Inglés travel group. She has also been a director with different airlines - Air Europa, Vueling and Air Berlin - and has wide experience of marketing, advertising and operations. At an international level, she enjoys a strong reputation as a tourism industry executive.

The holder of a masters in consulting from Columbia University, New York, she speaks seven languages and will now be in charge of all tourism matters for which the Council of Mallorca has responsibility. As well as tourism promotion, these include the tourism inspection service and the Observatory for Sustainable Tourism.