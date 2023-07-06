At a meeting earlier this week, a group of some twenty people from different political backgrounds highlighted the concerns that residents have for what has been happening in Formentor in recent years.

On behalf of this group, the spokesperson for the Alternativa per Pollença, Pepe Garcia, referred to the "shameful demolition of the historic Formentor hotel". He said that numerous irregularities were committed by the now former administration at Pollensa town hall in the granting of permits and referred to "the restrictions in accessing the Formentor peninsula and the difficulties Mallorcans have in getting there. "This is due to the overcrowding and the insufficiency of public transport but mainly due to the private use of the parking zone, green areas and streets, when in order to obtain the building permit for the hotel, there was an agreement to transfer these spaces to the town hall."

Garcia pointed out that this will be the third tourism season when the company that owns the hotel continues to operate the Formentor car park "as if it were its own, given the lack of forcefulness shown by the previous administration".

The revoking of the licence to operate the car park has been appealed by the company and a court ruling is pending. "Meanwhile, they maintain the likes of signs and barriers as if the streets of Formentor were private."

At the meeting it was agreed to organise a series of protests to demand that Formentor does not become an increasingly closed and restricted area.