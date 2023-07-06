The Spanish royal family’s summer holidays in Mallorca will begin at the end of this month.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia, together with the heir to the throne Princess Leonor, and her sister Princess Sofía, will host the traditional reception for Balearic society on August at Marivent Palace.
