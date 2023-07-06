The Spanish royal family’s summer holidays in Mallorca will begin at the end of this month.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia, together with the heir to the throne Princess Leonor, and her sister Princess Sofía, will host the traditional reception for Balearic society on August at Marivent Palace.

The king is expected to compete in the Copa del Rey sailing regatta at the Real Club Nautico and Doña Letizia and her daughters, Leonor and Sofía, are expected to visit the yacht club during the event.



The ‘Queen Mother’ Doña Sofía will be, as always, the first to arrive on the island, accompanied by her sister Irene of Greece.

Sofia is expected to arrive at the end of next week, coinciding with the closing of the Marivent gardens to the public from July 15 to August 15. King Felipe is expected to arrive in Palma on July 27, two days before his wife and daughters.

This week, the royals attended a presentation of the 2023 activities report of the Princess of Girona Foundation and visited the foundation’s headquarters in the city of Girona.