It is a controversial saga that has lasted more than two decades and is now finally drawing to an end.

In the late 1990s, 88 prefabricated bungalows were built at the San Pedro Camping complex in Colonia Sant Pere. Because these were deemed to be permanent buildings and given the classification of the land, these bungalows were illegal.

In 2006, the Council of Mallorca initiated proceedings for the demolition of the bungalows. Legal challenges have been exhausted, the final judgement confirming the demolition having been given in February 2022.

The site has been abandoned for years. It has become an eyesore. It will soon cease to be. Arta town hall says that the owners, UPA S.A., were notified on June 15 that the demolition project had been authorised by the Council of Mallorca's agency for the defence of territory. The owners must now comply.