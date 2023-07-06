The heat map issued this afternoon.

Humphrey CarterPalma06/07/2023 16:40
The Balearics was today (Thursday) placed on level one heat alert as temperatures start to climb and will continue to do so over the coming days.
The first heat wave of the summer is going to roast the Balearics this weekend.

This Saturday temperatures will surge up to 38ºC and even 40ºC, according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero.

Below graphic showing high temperatures from the weekend onwards and it will last at least until Tuesday

On Saturday, temperatures will start to rise, reaching 36ºC and will continue to peak over the following days reaching as high as 42ºC by Tuesday and the high humidity levels will make it feel even hotter.

“We are currently recording temperatures slightly above normal, one or two degrees above normal,” said Guerrero. The usual at this time of year are maximums of 30ºC, but we’re at around 32ºC.