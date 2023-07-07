The taxi driver who ran over and killed a 52-year-old woman in Palma on Thursday has been placed under investigation by the local police.

The driver hasn't been arrested, but the police are considering a charge of "mild negligent manslaughter", which is far less serious a charge than reckless manslaughter, which is brought, for example, in cases of death caused by a drunk driver. Under Spain's Penal Code, this does not constitute a serious breach of a duty of care. It is one if and when the required precautions are felt not to have been taken. Sanctions can include fines and/or disqualification.

The accident occurred at a pedestrian crossing on C. Manacor. The police now say that the woman was crossing the road when she fell to the ground. At that moment, the taxi emerged from C. Barceló i Combis street and ran over her. The taxi driver didn't initially notice what had happened, but she then stopped because it was clear that there was something wrong with the car. The woman was trapped under the vehicle.