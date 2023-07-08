In her presidential acceptance speech on Friday night, Marga Prohens vowed to be a president for all the people. Taking account of Balearic Islands' diversity, she offered a commitment to dialogue and to a new way of doing politics. Hers will not be the politics "of the trenches".

To an audience comprising representatives of Balearic society at Palma's La Lonja, Prohens, speaking almost exclusively in Catalan, reiterated points made during the election campaign. Rather than prohibition and interventionism there will be individual responsibility. "My commitment is to place trust in all of you, without telling you who you are or how you have to do things."

The president stressed her fight against violence against women. "We are going to work for equality and we will use all means to fight violence against women, without abandoning the fight against any other type of violence."

On relations with the Spanish government, Prohens emphasised that she will stand up to the government in representing the interests of the region and demanding improved financing. She highlighted challenges posed by access to housing, population increase, mental health and climate change and referred to the importance of sustainability and new technologies.